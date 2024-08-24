Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are in Rhode Island This Weekend with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift and her NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are currently enjoying a relaxing summer weekend together at her Rhode Island beach house in Watch Hill. The couple, both 34, were spotted on Saturday on the balcony of the pop star’s 11,000-square-foot estate, which she purchased in 2013 for $17 million.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Swift and Kelce spending time with friends and family, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and one of his children. The group appeared to be enjoying the ocean breeze and the last days of summer at the lavish seaside property.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Relaxing at Rhode Island Beach House | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/h7BxjYDC3f — TMZ (@TMZ) August 24, 2024

According to Dailymail.com, the couple was joined by special guests, including Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, was also reported to be present, although he was not captured in the photos. The weekend getaway comes amid a busy period for both Swift and Kelce, who have been balancing his training camp and preseason games with her European leg of the Eras Tour.

The photos, which surfaced on Saturday, Aug. 24, show the group enjoying a moment of relaxation, making the most of their time together before their respective professional commitments take center stage again.

