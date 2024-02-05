Terry Francona Takes the Helm as Honorary Chair for the 44th U.S. Senior Open in Newport

Terry Francona, the former manager of the Boston Red Sox who led the team to two World Series titles, has been appointed as the honorary chair for the upcoming 44th U.S. Senior Open Championship.. The United States Golf Association will oversee the prestigious tournament at Newport (R.I.) Country Club from June 26-30.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Francona stated, “As an avid golfer myself, I am honored to be selected as the honorary chair of this year’s U.S. Senior Open. When I retired from baseball, one of the things that excited me the most was the opportunity to get on the golf course as often as possible. It will be nice to see some familiar faces while participating in this prestigious event.”

Francona, a three-time American League Manager of the Year, achieved significant success with the Red Sox, securing World Series titles in 2004 and 2007. Notably, the 2004 victory marked a historic comeback as the Red Sox became the first team in MLB history to rally from an 0-3 deficit in a seven-game series. In his 11 seasons with Cleveland, Francona led his teams to multiple division titles, playoff appearances, and the 2016 World Series.

Recognized as one of the most accomplished managers in MLB history, Francona, nicknamed “Tito,” boasts an impressive managerial career spanning 23 seasons, accumulating 1,950 victories. His influence extends beyond baseball, as he is an avid golfer who regularly participates in charity events.

Hank Thompson, senior director of the U.S. Senior Open Championship, praised Francona’s appointment, stating, “Terry Francona will be an excellent ambassador for the U.S. Senior Open and help bring together Rhode Island and the New England region around this coveted national championship.”

In his role as honorary chair, Francona will support the fifth USGA championship hosted at Newport Country Club, a founding member of the USGA and the site of the inaugural U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open championships in 1895.

Tickets for the 44th U.S. Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club are currently on sale and can be purchased through the provided TICKET LINK.

The U.S. Senior Open Championship, open to golfers aged 50 and older, welcomes both professionals and amateurs with a Handicap Index® not exceeding 2.4. Recent champions include Bernhard Langer (2023), Padraig Harrington (2022), and Jim Furyk (2021). For more information, visit ussenioropen.com.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

