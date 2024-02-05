Jamestown Arts Center Welcomes Christine Cocca as New Executive Director

The Jamestown Arts Center on Monday announced the appointment of Christine Cocca as its new Executive Director, effective immediately. Cocca, with an illustrious career spanning over two decades in arts management, brings with her a wealth of experience, strategic vision, and a profound commitment to nurturing vibrant artistic communities.

Cocca’s extensive background includes leadership roles across diverse cultural landscapes, ranging from Providence, Rhode Island, to Yogyakarta, Indonesia. She is notably recognized for her role as the Director of Black Goat Studios, Inc., an organization she co-founded with the internationally renowned artist Entang Wiharso. During her tenure at Black Goat Studios, Cocca successfully facilitated over 200 exhibitions globally, including a solo exhibition of Wiharso’s work at the Jamestown Arts Center in 2022.

Before assuming her role at the Jamestown Arts Center, Cocca held key positions, including the Executive Director of Antena Projects and Director of Yogyakarta Open Studios, both based in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, where she was primarily located for 16 years. She directed residency and educational programs for artists that garnered international participation and fostered strategic partnerships with universities, local government, and schools. In 2001, she was appointed by the Indonesian government to revive the historically significant Yogyakarta Biennial.

Board Chair Didi Suydam expressed, “Christine Cocca’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for the Jamestown Arts Center. Her leadership experience and collaborative spirit have played a crucial role in advancing the cultural landscape of every community she has served. She is poised to guide the Arts Center toward a new era of growth and impactful community engagement.”

“I am honored to join the Jamestown Arts Center and build upon its legacy of artistic excellence and community enrichment,” said Cocca. “I strongly believe in the transformative power of contemporary art and ideas. Alongside the dedicated JAC team and passionate supporters, I am committed to expanding access to arts education, fostering creative expression, and ensuring that arts experiences remain accessible and transformative for all.”

Cocca holds a Master of Arts Management and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Carnegie Mellon University, and she is also a Fulbright Scholar. Currently residing in North Scituate, RI, with her husband, Cocca is passionate about reading and supporting her local library. As a proud mother of two adult sons, she also has a keen interest in the work of art conservators. The Jamestown Arts Center looks forward to the exciting new chapter under Cocca’s leadership, anticipating continued growth and enrichment of the artistic community.

