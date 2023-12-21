Lori Joyal of Lila Delman Compass Sets Record with the $14M Sale of Westerly Estate

Lila Delman Compass announced the sale of 8 Popon Road in Watch Hill, achieving a remarkable price of $14,000,000. Representing the seller in this significant deal was Lori Joyal from Lila Delman Compass’ Watch Hill Office. As per data recorded by the RI Statewide MLS, this sale stands as the highest in Westerly since October 2022, when Lori Joyal orchestrated the sale of 2 Kidd’s Way for an impressive $17,700,000. Notably, this recent transaction also secures the position as the second-highest statewide sale in 2023.

Situated on expansive grounds spanning over 2 acres, this secluded compound boasts a primary residence offering 9 bedrooms and 7.1 bathrooms, encompassing a generous 6,700 square feet of living space. The outdoor amenities include a notable in-ground pool, further enhancing the property’s allure. Additionally, the sale includes a waterfront lot complete with a dock on Foster Cove Road.

Ryan Elsman, Lila Delman Compass Strategic Lead & Sales Manager, expressed admiration for Lori Joyal’s consistent delivery of exceptional service, stating, “Lori Joyal continues to set the bar for exceptional service. Over the years, Lori’s name has become synonymous with unparalleled results and unwavering client satisfaction. Equally as humble as accomplished, she is a true force within Rhode Island’s real estate market.”

In the year-to-date rankings, Lori Joyal holds the prestigious position as the #1 individual agent statewide, with a remarkable $89M+ in closed sales volume, contributing significantly to Westerly’s top three sales. Throughout her illustrious career, Lori has successfully closed nearly $1B in sales, solidifying her status as the #1 agent to have ever operated in Rhode Island.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

