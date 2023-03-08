THE LOCAL GROUP OF LILA DELMAN COMPASS SELECTED AS ONE OF AMERICA’S TOP 100 REAL ESTATE AGENTS FOR 2023

Lila Delman Compass announced Monday that The Local Group has been selected among America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents® for 2023. Selection to America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents® is by invitation only and is reserved to identify the nation’s most esteemed and skilled Real Estate Agents and Brokers with a history of routinely selling homes above market value.

The Local Group, which has ranked as the number one sales team in Washington County for the past three years, is composed of sales associates Nicole Maine, Patrick Farrell, Sue Coughlin, Benjamin Wood and Jonathan Kaufman. This dynamic sales team has also been recognized in RealTrends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list, ranking in the top 1.49% of all Realtors® nationwide.

“We are immensely proud to be named within America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents® from here in little Rhode Island,” stated Nicole Maine. “We began The Local Group with a common passion and shared purpose of helping people and placing our clients’ interests above everything else. In just a short time, our passion for our clients led to this recognition, which is a humbling honor.”

Patrick Farrell commented, “Our clients are at the heart of everything we do and we pride ourselves on developing long term relationships with them that extend beyond their closing. Thank you to all of our clients and colleagues for helping us obtain such a prestigious nomination.”

Members are selected through a comprehensive multi-phase selection process involving proprietary algorithms using advanced data analytics to assess a broad array of criteria and data for each candidate, including (but not limited to) the Real Estate Professional’s total yearly sales volume, notable above market value sales, luxury home sales, efficiency rating for closing sales, lifetime professional experience, client satisfaction ratings, and other notable recognitions, among many other proprietary factors. Based on these criteria, a measure/rating for each Real Estate Professional is established indicating their relative effectiveness in closing high-value sales above market value in comparison to other Real Estate Professionals in their region. Accordingly, the most efficient and effective Real Estate Professionals among the community are then identified for selection among America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents®.

Only the Top 100 qualifying Real Estate Professionals in each region will receive this honor and be selected for membership among America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents®. With these extremely high standards for selection, less than one percent (1%) of active Real Estate Professionals in the United States will receive this honor — truly the most exclusive and elite level of Real Estate Agents and Brokers in the community.

