This Week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week.

Legislation prohibiting housing discrimination is signed into law

Legislation introduced by Rep. Anastasia P. Williams (D-Dist. 9, Providence) and Sen. Meghan E. Kallman (D-Dist. 15, Pawtucket, North Providence) that prohibits housing discrimination against those who receive government assistance to pay their rent has been signed into law by the governor. The law ( 2021-H 5257aa , 2021-S 0561 ) adds “lawful source of income” to the list of statuses — such as race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression and marital status — that landlords may not use to decide to whom they will rent, or which units they will rent to them. The legislation is part of House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi’s (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) seven-bill legislative package on housing in Rhode Island.

Senate passes bill making Rhode Island Promise program permanent

The Senate passed legislation ( 2021-S 0079 ) introduced by President Dominick Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) to permanently enact the Rhode Island Promise program, which provides up to two years of free tuition for eligible Rhode Islanders at the Community College of Rhode Island. The program is currently set to expire with the class entering CCRI in September. The measure now moves to the House, where companion legislation ( 2021-H 5224 ) has been introduced by Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick).

The Senate has passed legislation ( 2021-S 0349 ) introduced by Sen. Sandra Cano (D-Dist. 8, Pawtucket) that directs the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education, in consultation with the Rhode Island Department of Education, to develop and approve statewide academic standards for the instruction of consumer education in public high schools passed the Senate. Rep. Mia A. Ackerman (D-Dist. 45, Cumberland, Lincoln) has sponsored the bill ( 2021-H 5491 ) in the House.

Senate approves bill to limit public K-2 classes to 20 students

The Senate approved legislation ( 2021-S 0287 ) sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Hanna M. Gallo (D-Dist. 27, Cranston, West Warwick) kindergarten through Grade 2 classes in public schools to 20 students. Studies have shown the benefits of small early elementary classes extend to graduation and beyond.

Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell (D-Dist. 5, Providence) and Rep. Liana Cassar (D-Dist. 66, Barrington, East Providence) urged support for their legislation to provide more women access to doulas as a means to help address health disparities faced by communities of color. The bill ( 2021-H 5929 ) was heard by the House Finance Committee this week during the annual Black Maternal Health Week. Identical legislation ( 2021-S 0484 ) is sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Ana B. Quezada (D-Dist. 2, Providence).

Following two high-profile development decisions that landed in court and have been criticized by the attorney general, Rep. Deborah Ruggiero (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown) submitted legislation to explore the possibility of reorganizing the Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC).

