This week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week.

House and Senate pass bills changing unemployment to expand workforce

The House and the Senate each passed bills changing unemployment regulations with the intent of putting Rhode Islanders back to work while still allowing them to take advantage of federal support. Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett) sponsored the legislation ( 2021-H 6249A ) in the House and Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin (D-Dist. 1, Providence) sponsored the bill ( 2021-S 0858aa ) in the Senate. The legislation will help businesses recover by incentivizing workers to take additional shifts and work more hours, because they can still keep some of their unemployment benefit.

House passes amended legislation strengthening IGT/Bally’s agreement

The House approved amended legislation ( 2021-H 5223A ) sponsored by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) to strengthen the agreement between the state and IGT and Twin River, now Bally’s Corporation. The bill now goes to the Senate, where companion legislation ( 2021-S 0040 ) is sponsored by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence).

Senate OKs bill providing flexibility in insurers’ prescription requirements

The Senate approved legislation ( 2021-S 0302 ) sponsored by Sen. Hanna M. Gallo (D-Dist. 27, Cranston, West Warwick) to give doctors and patients some relief from rigid insurance prescription requirements known as “step therapy.” Step therapy is a cost-savings tool implemented by the insurance industry that forces patients to try and fail on medications other than what their doctor has prescribed before their insurer will cover the cost of the original medication. The bill now goes to the House of Representatives, where Rep. Patricia A. Serpa (D-Dist. 27, West Warwick, Coventry, Warwick) is sponsoring its companion ( 2021-H 5704 ).

Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) announced that a resolution has been reached regarding future programming for blind and visually impaired students at the Paul V. Sherlock Center on Disabilities, located at Rhode Island College. Speaker Shekarchi and President Ruggerio pledged that the Sherlock Center will maintain its funding for the next two years in the state budget, allowing blind and visually-impaired students to continue services with their current teachers uninterrupted.

Senate OKs bill to fill vacancies in attorney general, treasurer, secretary of state

The Senate passed a joint resolution ( 2021-S 0015 ) introduced by Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey (D-Dist. 29, Warwick) that would ask Rhode Island voters to amend the state constitution, allowing for a special election when vacancies occur in the offices of secretary of state, attorney general and general treasurer, as long as there is more than one year remaining in the term. For situations where there is less than one year left to a term, the General Assembly would elect a replacement in grand committee. The measure now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The Senate passed legislation introduced by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) that would establish a statewide public safety records management system. The legislation ( 2021-S 0059A ) would replace the current system used by local law enforcement, which has become technologically obsolete. The measure now moves to the House, where similar legislation (2021-H 5596) has been introduced by Rep. Robert E. Craven (D-Dist. 32, North Kingstown).

