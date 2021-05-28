This Week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week.

The General Assembly passed Rep. Gregg Amore (D-Dist. 65, East Providence) and Sen. Valarie J. Lawson’s (D-Dist. 14, East Providence) legislation ( 2021-H 5247A , 2021-S 0384A ) that would exclude chronic intractable pain from the definition of “acute pain management” for the purposes of prescribing opioid medication. The bill now heads to the governor for consideration.

Senate passes Lawson’s bill to increase temporary caregiver benefits

The Senate passed legislation sponsored by Sen. Valarie J. Lawson (D-Dist. 14, East Providence) that would increase temporary caregiver benefits for Rhode Islanders. The bill ( 2021-S 0688 ) increases benefits to six weeks in a benefit year starting Jan. 1, 2022 and would increase benefits to eight weeks in a benefit year beginning Jan. 1, 2023. House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian (D-Dist. 63, East Providence) has sponsored the legislation ( 2021-H 6090 ) in the House.

Senate passes bill requiring schools to provide feminine hygiene products

The Senate passed legislation sponsored by Sen. Valarie J. Lawson (D-Dist. 14, East Providence) that would require all public schools to provide feminine hygiene products at no cost to students. The bill ( 2021-S 0086 ) states that at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, all public schools teaching grades 6 through 12 shall make feminine hygiene products available in the schools. Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett) has introduced similar legislation ( 2021-H 5083 ) in the House.

House passes bill to allow restaurants to continue COVID-19 modifications

The House of Representatives passed Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee’s (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett) legislation ( 2021-H 6119Aaa ) that imposes a six-month moratorium on enforcement of municipal ordinances or zoning requirements that penalizes owners of food service establishments for modifications such as outdoor seating to their premises in response to an emergency declaration. The moratorium would be effective during the period of emergency and for six months after the emergency declarations is rescinded or until Jan. 1, 2022, whichever occurs first. Sen. Alana M. DiMario (D-Dist. 36, Narragansett, North Kingstown) has introduced similar legislation ( 2021-S 0654 ) in the Senate.

House passes bill that eliminates the marital sexual assault exemption

The House of Representatives passed Rep. Robert E. Craven’s (D-Dist. 32, North Kingstown) legislation ( 2021-H 6155 ) that eliminates the marital sexual assault exception when a victim is incapacitated, disabled, or helpless. Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) has sponsored the legislation ( 2021-S 0834 ) in the Senate.

House passes bill establishing African-American history education in schools

The House of Representatives passed Rep. Anastasia P. Williams’ (D-Dist. 9, Providence) legislation ( 2021-H 5697aa ) that would incorporate African heritage history education in all Rhode Island elementary and secondary schools. Sen. Tiara Mack (D-Dist. 6, Providence) has introduced the bill ( 2021-S 0458 ) in the Senate.

