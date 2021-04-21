Tiverton Farmers Market to host Mother’s Day Pop Up

The Tiverton Farmers Market is offering a “Mother’s Day Farmer’s Market” on Saturday, May 8th from 12-4pm at the Sandywoods venue. Bring the whole family down to the Mothers Day Farmer’s Market. Free and open to the public. Offering a wide selection of foods, goods, art, jewelry, pet products and home decor.
Foods include baked goods, sauces, prepared foods, honey, meats & seafood, kombucha, superfoods, flowers and more. Additional offerings included a seed swap, spring selfie station, gardening raffle, face painting for kids in the yellow building & live music by Julio Amaro.
Entry to the pop-up market is FREE and open to the public, with ample free parking in the Bulgarmarsh recreation lot and the Tiverton library lot.
Handicap access ramps and parking also available behind the building. COVID 19 rules and regulations apply. All attendees must wear masks.
Vendors Include:
Food:
Bellicchi’s Best Biscotti
Beth Bakes – Gluten Free Crackers & Cookies
Buns Bakery
Coastal Greens – microgreens, salads and wheat grasses for people & pets
Fatini PFC – prepared foods to go
Fieldstone Kombucha
Girl Scout Troop 935 – Girl Scout Cookies
Gnarly Vines Farm – Food Truck
Gnarly Vines Farm – Eggs, Meats & Prepared Meals & Food Truck
GoTeff – Super Food Crisps
Hudson Hives – Honey and products
Newport Cakes – cupcakes
Rhed’s Hot Sauce
Sakonnet Lobster & Crabs
The Donut Shack
Van vessem Gallery – Flower Table
Young Family Farm
Artists:
Backyard Beach
Barehand Creations
Earth Essence Herbals
Fresh off the Beach
From The Ground Up Decor
Fruitcake Designs – Jewelry and more
Gabba Gabba Naturals – soaps and honey
Gina’s Vintage
Honey & Vine Apothecary
JFD woodworking – Cutting Boards & Trays
Juniper Hill Apothecary
Mermaids Baubles & Momma’s Corner
Paper Quilling by Kim
Revive Home & Garden – Seed Swap, Spring Selfie Station & Gardening Raffle
Salt Air Linen – Table linens, Aprons, scarves & children’s clothing
Salubrious Endeavors – Pottery
Sarah Hess – Handmade Block Prints & Botanical Prints
Unity Rocks
Wolfe and Hound
