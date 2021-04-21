Tiverton Farmers Market to host Mother’s Day Pop Up

The Tiverton Farmers Market is offering a “Mother’s Day Farmer’s Market” on Saturday, May 8th from 12-4pm at the Sandywoods venue. Bring the whole family down to the Mothers Day Farmer’s Market. Free and open to the public. Offering a wide selection of foods, goods, art, jewelry, pet products and home decor.

Foods include baked goods, sauces, prepared foods, honey, meats & seafood, kombucha, superfoods, flowers and more. Additional offerings included a seed swap, spring selfie station, gardening raffle, face painting for kids in the yellow building & live music by Julio Amaro.

Entry to the pop-up market is FREE and open to the public, with ample free parking in the Bulgarmarsh recreation lot and the Tiverton library lot.

Handicap access ramps and parking also available behind the building. COVID 19 rules and regulations apply. All attendees must wear masks.

Vendors Include:

Food:

Bellicchi’s Best Biscotti

Beth Bakes – Gluten Free Crackers & Cookies

Buns Bakery

Coastal Greens – microgreens, salads and wheat grasses for people & pets

Fatini PFC – prepared foods to go

Fieldstone Kombucha

Girl Scout Troop 935 – Girl Scout Cookies

Gnarly Vines Farm – Food Truck

Gnarly Vines Farm – Eggs, Meats & Prepared Meals & Food Truck

GoTeff – Super Food Crisps

Hudson Hives – Honey and products

Newport Cakes – cupcakes

Rhed’s Hot Sauce

Sakonnet Lobster & Crabs

The Donut Shack

Van vessem Gallery – Flower Table

Young Family Farm

Artists:

Backyard Beach

Barehand Creations

Earth Essence Herbals

Fresh off the Beach

From The Ground Up Decor

Fruitcake Designs – Jewelry and more

Gabba Gabba Naturals – soaps and honey

Gina’s Vintage

Honey & Vine Apothecary

JFD woodworking – Cutting Boards & Trays

Juniper Hill Apothecary

Mermaids Baubles & Momma’s Corner

Paper Quilling by Kim

Revive Home & Garden – Seed Swap, Spring Selfie Station & Gardening Raffle

Salt Air Linen – Table linens, Aprons, scarves & children’s clothing

Salubrious Endeavors – Pottery

Sarah Hess – Handmade Block Prints & Botanical Prints

Unity Rocks

Wolfe and Hound

