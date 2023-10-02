Tiverton Police arrest registered sex offender for third degree sexual assault on 15-year-old girl

The Tiverton Police Department received a call just before 8pm on September 28th regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of 335 State Ave. The caller reported a white Dodge Charger parked on the side of the road with people inside. The caller also reported that the windows were “fogged up”. Officers responded to the area and discovered the vehicle. As officers approached, they observed a female in the passenger seat and a male in the driver seat. The male’s seat was fully reclined.

After initial questioning, Officers identified the male as 23-year-old Edwin J. Perez of New Bedford MA. Officers discovered that the female was 15-years-old. Both individuals gave conflicting statements about the reason why they had parked at that location and about the juvenile female’s age.

Officers discovered that the juvenile female was with Perez without her parent’s knowledge or consent. Officers also discovered that Perez was a registered sex offender out of Massachusetts.

Officers detained Perez and the juvenile female and brought them to Tiverton Police Headquarters. After further investigation, Perez was charged with Third Degree Sexual Assault and Indecent Solicitation of a Child. On September 29, 2023, Perez was arraigned in Newport District Court. Perez is being held on $100,000 surety bail.

Officer Nicholas Jamrog, Officer Nicole Beauvais and Detective Sergeant Jonathan Cunningham are conducting this investigation. The investigation remains active and is ongoing. Tiverton Police are working with neighboring Law Enforcement Agencies and additional charges against Perez are expected. If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Officer Jamrog at njamrog@tivertonpoliceri.com.

