Winter Storm Watch issued for Rhode Island & Southeastern Massachusetts

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Rhode Island and parts of Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Interstate 95 Providence to Boston corridor, beginning late Thursday night into Friday with much of the area expecting 4″- 6″ of snow.. They warn that travel during the morning commute will be hazardous due to snow & reduced visibility.

