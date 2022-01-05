Pope Francis says couples who have pets instead of children are ‘selfish’

Pope Francis, speaking on parenthood during a general audience at the Vatican, has said that couples that have animals but no children are ‘selfish.’

“Today… we see a form of selfishness,” the Pope said. “We see that some people do not want to have a child. Sometimes they have one, and that’s it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children…Yes, it’s funny, I understand, but it is the reality. And this denial of fatherhood or motherhood diminishes us, it takes away our humanity. And in this way civilization becomes aged and without humanity, because it loses the richness of fatherhood and motherhood. And our homeland suffers, as it does not have children.”

As a result, he said, “civilization grows old without humanity because we lose the richness of fatherhood and motherhood, and it is the country that suffers.”

“How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them!” he said.

Francis said that couples who cannot biologically have children should consider adoption.

