Town of Middletown Announces Holiday Card Art Winners

The Town of Middletown has announced the winners of its annual Holiday Card Art contest.

The fourth year the town has hosted the contest, local leaders said it’s a great way to spread holiday cheer while also encouraging the arts in the community.

After a number of submissions were made, two winners were selected in the youth and adult divisions. They are:

The artwork is used to decorate the town’s annual holiday cards, which are mailed to about 400 people. This includes town employees, town volunteers on boards and committees and other people associated with Middletown. The artist’s name and title of the work will be printed on the back of the cards with your artwork.

For their efforts, each artist also receives a $25 gift card and a matted and framed finished holiday card presented to them by town officials.

“I love seeing how people who live in Middletown celebrate their love and knowledge of our community in unique ways,” said Maureen Maurer, administrative assistant to Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown.

“Everyone has a different perspective, and we see our town through a different lens when we enjoy what Vanessa, Lauracatherine, Griffin and Tatum create. Art brings us together when we share our vision of what is beautiful in Middletown.”

