Sweet Berry Farm Sold to New Owners—But Not Who You Think

Sweet Berry Farm, the beloved Middletown destination known for its pick-your-own berries, homemade treats, prepared foods, and community-centered charm, has officially been sold to a new group of owners. Despite swirling local rumors, however, the Eckharts were quick to clarify that it was not acquired by the Audrain Heritage Group.

Founders Jan and Michelle Eckhart, who have run the farm since 1980, shared the news in an announcement Saturday. “We’re passing the baton to a new team of owners who share our love for this land and our commitment to keeping Sweet Berry the special place it has always been,” they wrote.

While the identities of the new owners remain under wraps for now, the Eckharts assured loyal customers that the farm’s mission and traditions will remain intact. Jan will still be seen on his tractor, and Michelle will continue to oversee daily operations when the farm reopens at the end of May.

Sweet Berry Farm has long been more than just a place to pick apples or sip cider. It’s a community gathering spot, a family tradition, and a slice of Rhode Island heritage. The couple emphasized their deep gratitude to the community that has supported the farm for more than four decades.

“We never imagined how much this farm would grow—or how deeply we’d come to cherish the relationships we’ve built with all of you,” they shared.

Though the next chapter of Sweet Berry’s story includes new ownership, fans can expect the same warm welcome, fresh produce, and homemade goodness when the gates reopen Memorial Day weekend.

