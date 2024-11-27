Scam Alert: Fraudsters Posing as Newport Police Demand Payments Over the Phone

A new phone scam is making the rounds in Newport, with fraudsters posing as Newport police officers to steal money from unsuspecting residents.

The callers, who identify themselves as Newport Police sergeants, lieutenants, or deputies, claim to have “legal documents” that require urgent attention, often linked to a fake sexual assault case. Victims are told that a “failure to appear” warrant has been issued and are instructed to purchase gift cards or cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, to cancel the warrant.

The scammers are using a technique called “spoofing,” which allows them to disguise their phone numbers to appear as though the calls are coming from the Newport Police Department. One of the numbers being spoofed is 401-847-1306, which is listed publicly as the department’s official line.

However, the Newport Police Department has emphasized that it would never ask for personal information, payments, or gift cards over the phone. Additionally, the department does not employ constables or deputies, making those titles a red flag.

If you receive a suspicious call, authorities recommend hanging up and calling the Newport Police at 401-847-1306 to report it. A police employee will be available to take your report.

Officials are urging residents to stay alert and report any such calls to help prevent others from falling victim to this scam.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

