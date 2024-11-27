Obituary: Barbara Church (1935-2024)

Barbara Alison (Cairns) Church, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2024, at the age of 89.

Barbara was the devoted daughter of the late John and Irene Cairns and sister of the late Annette Massey. She grew up in the cottage at the Chateau Sur Mer Estate on Bellevue Avenue where her father was the gardener. Barbara loved her childhood on the estate and shared so many stories and memories of her time there with her children and grandchildren.

In 1954, Barbara married her high school sweetheart Donald Church, and together they built a beautiful life raising three children and passing away just a few months short of their 70th Anniversary.

Barbara was also a proud “Grammy” to nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, who brought immense happiness to her life. She was known for beating them at backgammon, Othello or Scrabble, swimming with them in the ocean or the pool (and never getting her poofy hair wet – ever!), dominating the croquet course, zipping around on her golf cart, making fudge together, taking car rides “around the drive”, watching movies, going out to eat, and just plain having fun – probably in a fancy, bright and sparkly outfit with long fingernails and pocketbook to match!

A lover of music, Barbara was a member of Swanhurst Chorus at a young age and went on to be a member of The Tiverton Chorus and lastly with a great group of gals called The Strays. She loved to perform with them and often had solos with her beautiful voice. When she wasn’t singing, or playing games with her kids and grandkids, she was racking up lifetime points at the bridge table which she played up until a few months before her passing.

Barbara will be remembered fondly for her love for life and having fun. Never taking things too seriously (except bridge of course) she always had a bright red lipstick smile for everyone she met.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice in Middletown, RI. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to her caregivers, especially Caroline and Renae, who because of their companionship and selfless caring, allowed our Mom to remain in her home, happy until the end and surrounded by everything and everyone she loved.

Burial will be private but a Celebration of Life Party will be planned for the Spring – and hopefully it will have some beautiful music, a few games, a pretty view (the food isn’t important, it’s all about the waterview), and some fun will be had by all, where Barbara / Kid / Mum / Mother Duck / Grammy will be smiling down on all of us.

