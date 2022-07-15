Two At-Large Newport City Council Candidates Drop Out Of Race

Two candidates for Newport City Council At-Large have dropped out of the race at the 11th hour. Nomination papers were due in the city canvassing office Friday by 4pm.
New comer Tyler Romero and former Councilor At-Large Susan Taylor both dropped out in letter to the City’s Canvassing Office.
These two dropping out of the race now make a primary election unnecessary.
Those vying for the four At-Large seats are:
Jeanne Marie Napolitano
Lynn Underwood Ceglie
Eames Yates, Jr.
Katherine Jessup
Mark D Aramli
Ryan Kelley
Stephanie Smyth
Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong
All three ward seats are being run uncontested.
First Ward
Angela McCalla
Second Ward
Charlie Holder
Third Ward
David Carlin
