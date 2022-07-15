Two At-Large Newport City Council Candidates Drop Out Of Race

Two candidates for Newport City Council At-Large have dropped out of the race at the 11th hour. Nomination papers were due in the city canvassing office Friday by 4pm.

New comer Tyler Romero and former Councilor At-Large Susan Taylor both dropped out in letter to the City’s Canvassing Office.

These two dropping out of the race now make a primary election unnecessary.

Those vying for the four At-Large seats are:

Jeanne Marie Napolitano

Lynn Underwood Ceglie

Eames Yates, Jr.

Katherine Jessup

Mark D Aramli

Ryan Kelley

Stephanie Smyth

Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong

All three ward seats are being run uncontested.

First Ward

Angela McCalla

Second Ward

Charlie Holder

Third Ward

David Carlin

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!