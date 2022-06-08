U.S. House votes to raise minimum age to 21 for buying semi-automatic weapons

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday evening 228-199 in favor of setting a minimum age of 21 to purchase semi-automatic weapons. Ten Republicans voted in favor and two Democrats opposed it.

This provision is a direct response to the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings.

The age provision is part of the Protecting Our Kids Act which is expected to see a final House vote later Wednesday night.

developing…

