U.S. Senate unanimously passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in 2023

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, a priority of Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Marco Rubio (R-FL).

The bill had bipartisan support from several Republican and Democratic cosponsors.

“You’ll see it’s an eclectic collection of members of the United States Senate in favor of what we’ve just done here in the Senate, and that’s to pass a bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent,” said Sen. Rubio. “Just this past weekend, we all went through that biannual ritual of changing the clock back and forth and the disruption that comes with it. And one has to ask themselves after a while why do we keep doing it?”

“If we can get this passed, we don’t have to keep doing this stupidity anymore,” added Rubio.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, the lead Democratic sponsor, said “this would give us a chance for Americans all across the country to be rid of fall back and make Daylights Savings Time permanent and to add a little sunlight into most people’s lives.”

The Sunshine Protection Act just passed the US Senate with unanimous consent. This is a big, sensible step forward. Long live Daylight Saving Time! — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 15, 2022

It’s time for Congress to take up our bipartisan legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent and brighten the coldest months with an extra hour of afternoon sun. https://t.co/Mtow6aHYsz — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 15, 2022

The U.S. Congress Congress originally attempted a permanent daylight saving time back in the 1970s, but the measure failed after widespread public opposition to the change.

The bill still needs approval from the U.S. House of Representatives and President Joe Biden. Speaker Pelosi has not indicated if the House will take up the measure.

