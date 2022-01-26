VIDEO: A golfing Trump calls himself the “45th and 47th” President of the United States

Former President Donald Trump called himself the 45th AND 47th President of the United States in a video being shared on social media Wednesday.

As Trump was approaching the first tee, one of the members of his group announced: “Now on the tee, the 45th president of the United States.”

“The 45th and 47th,” Trump immediately fired back, which will certainly have tongues wagging about his potential candidacy in 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheYeshivaWorld.com (@theyeshivaworld)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!