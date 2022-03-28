VIDEO – The Old Jamestown Bridge Gets Blown Up

Remember driving over the old Jamestown Bridge? It literally felt like you were just tempting the gods every time you crossed it. And the metal grates at the top? Craziness. All you had to do was look down and you could see the water, clear as day, 200 feet below.

It’s pretty funny though because in typical Rhode Island fashion, although the new bridge was completed in 1992, the old bridge wasn’t demolished until 2006 because the state couldn’t find any money to take it down.

Here are a few videos showing the demolition.









