(WATCH) The Most Beautiful Tour in New England: Audrain Tour d’Elegance 2021

The Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance featured a world-class collection of over a billion dollars worth of rare and vintage cars.

The Tour was a chance for Concours d’Elegance entrants to take a scenic road trip through beautiful Rhode Island, and experience the beauty of the state from the comfort of their own vehicles.

The Tour began bright and early at 6:30 AM, at Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and took a beautiful scenic tour through Narragansett, Jamestown, Newport and Middletown.

As this event finished up around 11:00 AM, the entrants took a short ride to Bellevue Avenue, for the annual Bellevue Car Display — only the second time in history that Bellevue Avenue has been permitted to be shut down for an event!

