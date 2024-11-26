Three Nights of Lights Returns to Providence for a Weekend of Holiday Magic

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau announced the return of Three Nights of Lights, a citywide holiday celebration taking place from December 5-7. The event, presented in partnership with The Avenue Concept, FirstWorks, WaterFire Providence, and the Downtown Providence Park Network, promises a weekend packed with family-friendly winter festivities.

A Festival of Lights and Fun

The PWCVB’s signature holiday event will feature a variety of activities, including dazzling ice sculptures at Biltmore Park, a tree lighting ceremony at City Hall, a partial WaterFire lighting, holiday markets, live performances, and illuminated murals and installations across the city.

New Additions for 2024

This year introduces exciting new experiences for attendees:

Gingerbread Breakfast at the Graduate : Families can enjoy a festive brunch buffet on Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the Biltmore Ballroom. The event includes arts and crafts, photos with Ballet RI’s The Nutcracker, and a special Gingerbread Kit courtesy of Ellie’s and the Downtown Providence Park Network. Advance tickets are required and available at ThreeNightsofLights.com.

: Families can enjoy a festive brunch buffet on Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the Biltmore Ballroom. The event includes arts and crafts, photos with Ballet RI’s The Nutcracker, and a special Gingerbread Kit courtesy of Ellie’s and the Downtown Providence Park Network. Advance tickets are required and available at ThreeNightsofLights.com. MASARY ‘Sound Sculpture’: FirstWorks will present an interactive sound and light installation at Biltmore Park, launching Friday, December 6, at 4:45 p.m. This hands-on experience, created by MASARY Studios, invites visitors to explore 25 musical blocks and create their own soundscapes.

Tree Lighting and Festive Performances

The city’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Friday, December 6, at 5:30 p.m. on the steps of City Hall, hosted by Mayor Brett Smiley. The celebration kicks off with performances by the 18 Wheelers Acapella Group and the Lillian Feinstein Sackett Street Choir, followed by a parade featuring Santa Claus. Local artist Chachi Carvalho will perform at 6:15 p.m., and carolers led by Trinity Rep will conclude the evening with a walk to the Holiday Market at Grant’s Block.

Interactive Art and Holiday Shopping

The Avenue Concept will enhance the city’s murals and sculptures with light, sound, and live performances throughout the weekend. Art lovers can also join Gallery Night on Thursday, December 5, for free guided trolley tours departing from the Graduate to explore galleries and shop for unique holiday gifts.

WaterFire Holiday Celebration

The weekend finale features WaterFire’s Holiday Celebration on Saturday, December 7, with a partial lighting in Memorial Park. Fires will burn from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Santa Claus will make a special appearance via WaterFire boat. Visitors can take photos in Santa’s Village at Market Square, visit the Holiday Winter Market, and enjoy a 15-foot Christmas tree donated by Stanley Tree Service, decorated by local students.

For the full schedule and additional details, visit ThreeNightsofLights.com.





