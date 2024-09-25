Track 15 Food Hall Set for February 2025 Opening at Providence’s Union Station

Providence’s historic Union Station, a grand relic of New England’s golden age of rail travel, is set to debut a new chapter in its storied life. Track 15, the highly anticipated food hall, will open in February 2025, according to Chris Marsella, President of Marsella Development

Occupying 18,000 square feet, Track 15 will house a central bar, an entertainment venue, and a 10,000-square-foot outdoor plaza, offering patrons an ideal setting to enjoy alfresco dining during New England’s more temperate seasons. But the true centerpiece is the lineup of local culinary talent, set to transform this historic space into a vibrant hub of gastronomic discovery.

The selection of restaurateurs reflects a strong emphasis on Rhode Island’s diverse food culture. Among the confirmed vendors is Dune Brothers RI, a celebrated seafood spot that will bring its commitment to fresh, local ingredients to the food hall, complete with a raw bar. Expect the finest in coastal cuisine, with a menu that draws from the bounty of Rhode Island’s waters.

Another highlight is Dolores, headed by Joaquin Meza, who aims to transport guests to the streets of Mexico with a menu that blends taqueria fare and mercado-style dishes, with a nod to the country’s vibrant street food traditions. For those seeking comfort food with a creative twist, There There—already a popular spot on West Fountain Street—will offer its signature burgers, alongside a range of casual dining options.

Chef Kevin O’Donnell, a familiar name in Newport’s culinary circles, will introduce two concepts to Track 15. Giusto PVD will showcase O’Donnell’s take on modern Italian cuisine, while Mother Pizzeria PVD will serve up Neapolitan-style pizza, a nod to time-honored techniques with a contemporary flair.

Adding to this impressive roster are two final vendors just announced. Little Chaska, a smaller sibling of the Chaska restaurant in Cranston’s Garden City Center, will bring a taste of modern Indian cuisine, led by Sanjiv and Vandana Dhar. Their culinary pedigree includes some of the region’s most beloved Indian restaurants, including Kabob and Curry. The final addition is Tolia, a new concept from Turkish chef Alp Gumuscu, formerly of Yagi Noodles in Newport. Drawing from the rich culinary traditions of Anatolia, the food hall will offer a journey through Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavors, highlighting ancient ingredients and techniques.

This ambitious food hall is more than just a collection of local eateries. With a $25 million investment behind its development, Track 15 is set to become a key player in the revitalization of downtown Providence. Its location within Union Station, originally built in 1898, adds another layer of significance to the project. Once the heart of New England’s rail system, the station has remained largely dormant since the construction of the nearby Amtrak station in the 1980s. Now, with Track 15, the building is on the verge of becoming a cultural and culinary landmark once again.

The vision for Track 15 is rooted in a deep respect for the past, while offering a modern, dynamic experience for today’s diners. “We are honoring the history of Union Station while introducing something entirely new to Rhode Island,” Marsella said. “It’s taken longer than we hoped, but we are committed to delivering a food hall that will offer both locals and visitors a unique culinary destination.”

With its blend of innovative food concepts and a commitment to Rhode Island’s vibrant food culture, Track 15 will be worth the wait. Come February 2025, Union Station will once again be a bustling hub—this time for food, drink, and community.

