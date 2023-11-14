West Place Animal Sanctuary announces Holiday Shop & Stroll

The West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton, RI, is opening its gates for the third and final visitors weekend of 2023 from Friday, November 24th through Sunday, November 26th.

Stroll the historic sanctuary grounds and visit the furred and feathered farm animal rescues before winter arrives. Explore the expanded gift shop to find the perfect item for the animal lover who has everything. New hand-crafted and one-of-a-kind items are being created daily by West Place’s volunteer crafters. Interactive and educational tours will leave every 30 minutes from 9:30am to 3pm, and will last approximately 60 – 90 minutes. Bring the whole family to meet the West Place farm family, and celebrate a season of kindness and compassion.

West Place is a small non-profit organization that hosts three public visitors weekends each year. These events provide opportunities for the community to meet the rescued farm animals West Place cares for on a daily basis, and to experience the beauty and tranquility of the 8-acre sanctuary. Staff and volunteers will share animal stories, information, and updates, and guests will learn more about West Place’s life-saving work and unique mission. Visitors weekends also serve as critical fundraisers for an underfunded organization dedicated to underserved animal populations.

Registration is open to all. Advance online registration is recommended at https://www.westplace.org/visitors-weekends. Tickets are $24 for adults, $15 for children 12 and younger. All proceeds benefit the farm animals and wildlife at West Place Animal Sanctuary.

Friday, November 24, 2023 through Sunday, November 26, 2023.

90-minute tours every half hour from 9:30am to 3:00pm.

West Place Animal Sanctuary, 3198 Main Road, Tiverton, RI 02878

