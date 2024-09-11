Whitehouse Trounces Primary Challenger, GOP Picks Morgan for Senate Battle

Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is once again poised to defend his U.S. Senate seat, while Rhode Island Republicans picked state Rep. Patricia Morgan as their nominee in a GOP faceoff. With nearly all precincts reporting, Morgan crushed Ray McKay, securing 64.6% of the vote to McKay’s 35.4%,

Meanwhile, Whitehouse, the three-term incumbent, obliterated his self-funded primary challenger, Michael Costa, with a staggering 83.8% to Costa’s dismal 16.2%. Whitehouse, who’s been a fixture in Washington since 2006, barely broke a sweat in this primary.

Now, with the dust settled, it’s Whitehouse versus Morgan for the U.S. Senate seat. Whitehouse heads into November with the odds heavily stacked in his favor—thanks to Rhode Island’s blue tint and his campaign’s war chest, which dwarfs Morgan’s funds.

Still, Morgan, a state rep known for bucking trends, is no stranger to a tough fight. Expect some sparks in the run-up to Election Day!

