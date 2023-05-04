With its Six-Year Anniversary Approaching, the Newport Car Museum Never Gets Old

The Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth, R.I. hasn’t stopped growing, or pleasing, since it first opened its doors in June of 2017. Now, six years later, with more than 90 classic, rare and exotic cars, it’s not only a car museum with one of the largest private collections accessible to the public but also an art museum that captivates even those without a keen knowledge of automobiles and their fascinating histories.

“When someone wants to wait out front while their friend or family member tours the Museum, we say, ‘You go tour the Museum, and if you don’t like it, we’ll refund your money,’” said Head Docent Vincent Moretti. “We’ve never had to give anyone’s money back, and we’ve come to realize that, really, we are in the business of making people smile. We allow people who come here to forget, even if it’s just for a few hours, about all the crazy things going on in the world – or maybe even in their personal lives – while they immerse themselves in the culture of this place.”

The “culture” of which Moretti speaks is one that welcomes rather than restricts. Instead of cars lined up indiscriminately with barrier ropes around them, they are artistically grouped in seven galleries: World Cars, Fin Cars, Ford/Shelby, Corvettes, Mopars, American Muscle and Porsches. Each car sits on a low platform, some that rotate and all that allow up-close and personal inspection of exterior angles, curves, and embellishments as well as interior controls, gear shifts, seats, and dashboards. It’s no wonder that the Museum’s monthly “Hoods Up! Weekend” has become a popular attraction, as it further provides an unobscured glimpse into what makes these cars rumble and roar.

Instead of issuing headphones and pamphlets at the front desk, greeters explain that the tour is self-guided with car identifiers and plenty of friendly docents on hand to make sure all questions are answered. The result is a lively exchange of knowledge and remembrances rather than the hush-hush silence provoked by many museums. Scattered throughout the Museum are quirky yet comfortable sofas and chairs from a collection of iconic Mid-Century Modern furniture; the cult classic Egg Chair by Arne Jacobsen and the Bocca Sofa, representing Marilyn Monroe’s trademark pouty red lips, are favorites as they entice visitors to sit and relax while enjoying award-winning videos and specially commissioned large format artwork that further tell the story of automotive history from the 1950s through to current times.

“By design, we don’t have pre-war cars, but our Fin Cars tell the story of how early rocket science influenced car design, our Corvettes represent every generation from C1 to C7, and our World Cars…well, they’re just outrageously cool,” said Moretti. “Those and the Ford/Shelbys, Mopars and Muscle Cars are great for encouraging the next generation to come.”

Among the Museum’s rarest cars are a one-of-only-31 ever built blue 1965 Ford Shelby 427 SC Cobra, Carroll Shelby’s purpose-built, flat-out race car that was prepared last-minute for the road; a silver 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, which Mercedes Benz had no intention of building but changed its mind when American automobile importer Max Hoffman, so impressed with the 1952 performance of the 300 SL “Gullwing” race car, placed an order for 1,000 of the roadsters to be produced; a black (with red interior) 1963 Corvette Sting Ray Split Window Coupe, among the most collectable of Corvette models; a black 2019 McLaren Senna, the personification of Ayrton Senna, one of the greatest racing drivers of all time; a “Lemon Twist Yellow” 1970 Plymouth Superbird, designed to lure Richard Petty back into Plymouth’s NASCAR racing fold after he left to drive for Ford; and a “Plum Crazy” purple 1970 Plymouth Hemi ’Cuda, a standout for muscle car collectors and Mopar enthusiasts.

Particularly interesting are the black (with maroon interior) 1954 Kaiser Darren 162, once popular with the Hollywood set, with only 200 remaining today; a “Verde Scandal” lime green 2017 Lamborghini Adventador SV Roadster, with an engine built entirely by hand in Italy; a blue 2010 Tesla Roadster, the first battery electric sports car; and the refrigerator-looking bright red 1957 BMW Isetta, which saved BMW from financial ruin after WWII.

Recently, an enthralled visitor suggested to Moretti that the Newport Car Museum was the Petersen Automotive Museum of the East. “He had been to car museums all across the country, including the Petersen,” said Moretti, “so given the world-renowned status of that (Los Angeles-based) institution, it was quite the compliment!”

Always Changing; More to Come

Committed to keeping exhibits fresh and exciting, the Newport Car Museum will celebrate its June 1 Anniversary with the unveiling of a dramatically styled orange and black 2006 Bugatti Veyron, sure to be a heart-stopping hit, especially with the younger crowd. With 1001 horsepower and a top speed of over 250 mph, the car is one of the fastest production cars in the world and an automotive marvel of the 21st Century.

The Newport Car Museum is a visual feast: (clockwise from top left) cars have no ropes around them and some spin on turntables; on June 1, a 2006 Bugatti Veyron will be unveiled and added to the collection; a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Mille Miglia Recreation will have its own unveiling May 6; the Porsche Pop-Up Exhibit will be made permanent later this year; and every month the Museum hosts a Hoods Up! Weekend where engines can be inspected on over 90 cars.

Planned for May 6 (and coinciding with a visit by the Gull Wing International Club) is the special unveiling of a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Mille Miglia Recreation, built to pay homage to the original car in which Mercedes team driver Stirling Moss broke the record in the 1955 Mille Miglia that still stands today: 990 miles in 10 hours, 7 minutes, 48 seconds for an average speed of 97.96 mph. The coupe version (1 of 2 built) of this car recently sold for a world record price of $143,000,000.

Because it has become popular enough to warrant its own gallery, the Porsche Pop-Up Exhibit will be made permanent later this summer. The generous assemblage of German luxury and high-performance sports cars includes some of the marque’s finest examples, including all five generations of speedsters ever built – in its own right, a rare thing to find under one roof. For icing on the cake, a rare twin-turbocharged 1987 Porsche 959 will be added; regarded as the most technologically advanced road-going sports car ever created, it still to this day demands that other supercars fall in place behind it.

