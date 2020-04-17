Governor Gina Raimondo signed an executive order on Tuesday, April 14th clarifying the state’s directives around cloth face coverings.

Beginning Saturday, April 18th, all employees of customer-facing businesses, office-based businesses, manufacturers and nonprofits in Rhode Island, must wear cloth face coverings when they are at work.

Business must provide face coverings for their employees. Face coverings can include scarves, bandanas, and other homemade and non-factory-made masks.

Additionally, all customer-facing businesses must take steps to remind customers to wear face coverings. That means they should be putting up signs at the door reminding customers to wear a face covering inside.

The only exceptions from these rules are for anyone whose health would be in jeopardy because of wearing a face covering or any children under 2 years old.

Here is her executive order: