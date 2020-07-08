The Atlantic Shark Institute announced that researchers detected four great white sharks Wednesday in the waters near Block Island, Rhode Island.

Acoustic receivers detected the four sharks, which ranged in length from 8 to more than 13 feet.

“We increased the number of acoustic receivers around Block Island from two in 2019 to seven this season and we assumed that this might be the result,” said Jon Dodd, Executive Director of the Atlantic Shark Institute. “This is just the second year in what will be a long-term study, so we are happy to be able to document and assess this activity in greater detail as we move forward with this important research.”

The sharks were detected at the Block Island wind farm, the Southwest Ledge, the southeast corner of Block Island, and on the west side of the island.