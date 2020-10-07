Hollywood stars such as Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock, Chelsea Handler and others stripped down naked in a new video encouraging people to vote in the 2020 election.

The campaign brings viewers’ attention to laws in 16 states that require voters to insert their mail-in ballots into two separate envelopes in order to be counted.

“I’m here to talk about voting,” a nude Chelsea Handler says.

Actress Ryan Bathe then says, “Did you know that ballots could be naked?”

“And if you don’t do exactly what I tell you, your ballot could get thrown out,” Silverman says.

The naked celebs then remind voters to follow the instructions that come on their mail-in ballots.

“If they say to use a black pen, use a black pen,” Handler says.

“This is not a partisan issue; it affects all people planning to vote by mail,” RepresentUS co-founder and CEO Josh Silver said in a statement. “We’re grateful to this committed and talented group for making an eye-catching video so that everyone understands what they need to do to ensure their vote is counted.”

Mail-in voting is expected to see a surge this year as many voters seek to limit their potential exposure to the coronavirus.