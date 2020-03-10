Tradewind Aviation has announced new scheduled shared charter flights to Newport, Rhode Island from New York! Save precious time and avoid hassle by flying from private jet terminals and directly into the Newport State Airport which is just minutes from downtown Newport.

Shuttle flights operate Thursdays through Mondays from June 26th through September 8th, 2020, with additional holiday service over Memorial Day.

Flights will depart the Million Air private jet terminal at the Westchester County Airport in New York which features convenient valet parking, streamlined security, and a beautiful new lounge.

PRIVATE TERMINAL CONVENIENCE

Shuttle flights depart from private charter FBO terminals with no TSA delays. Arrive just 20-30 minutes before departure and relax in the FBO lounge before departing directly to the aircraft.

MODERN AIRCRAFT COMFORT AND SAFETY

Shuttle flights are operated in Swiss-built Pilatus PC-12 turbine-powered aircraft flown by two pilots with comfortable seating for eight passengers, air-conditioning, a pressurized cabin and ample room for luggage.

FLEXIBLE TICKET TERMS

Itinerary changes are free and shuttle tickets are interchangeable with family and friends. Luggage is free and pets are welcome (limit one party with a pet per flight).

START EARNING POINTS WITH TRADEWIND REWARDS!

Join the Tradewind Rewards program and earn 10 points for each one-way flight, and redeem 100 points for a free one-way flight. Points don’t expire, and there are no blackout dates or restrictions on reward flights! Learn more about their rewards program here, or sign up today!

PRIVATE CHARTER OPTIONS

Private Charter flights are also available to Newport (NPT/KUUU), Rhode Island from anywhere in the region. The Tradewind fleet of Pilatus PC-12 is perfectly suited for the relatively short runway at Newport, providing the most efficient and convenient travel to your getaway.

Learn more about private charter and submit a charter inquiry: Newport, RI Private Charter