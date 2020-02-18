Every year, thousands of locals and visitors alike flock to downtown Newport to take in the City’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12th the City Council voted unanimously to approve a three-year contract with Pyrotecnico, Inc. to ensure that the annual tradition remains a focal point for the City’s Independence Day festivities. This year, with the Fourth of July holiday falling on a Saturday, the City is expecting an especially busy celebration and is asking all to get involved in the celebration by donating to the City’s Fireworks Fund.

“Newport’s Fourth of July fireworks display is a wonderful tradition in our community, and it wouldn’t exist without community support,” said Newport Mayor Jamie Bova. “Every year, businesses across the City step up to help support the annual display with donations that range from $50 to $5,000. We’re hoping to make this year’s celebration one to remember and are asking anyone interested in contributing to please consider making a donation so that we can continue to light up the sky.”

Originally organized by a small but dedicated group of volunteers, Newport’s annual fireworks display has always been a community-wide effort.

Since 2006, when the City administration first began putting on the display, community support has remained a key ingredient in helping to offset the costs associated with the influx of visitors who line the harbor from Goat Island to King Park and everywhere in between to celebrate our nation’s founding.

Weather permitting, this year’s display is scheduled to light up the harbor beginning at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 4th, with a rain date slated for Sunday, July 5th.

If you’re interested in making a donation to this year’s fireworks display, please make your donation check payable to the “City of Newport” with a notation of “Fireworks Fund” on the memo line, and mail it to the attention of the Mayor’s Office, 43 Broadway, Newport, R.I. 02840.