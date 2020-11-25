The Coast Guard suspended the active search for four missing fishermen off the coast of Massachusetts, 5:22 p.m., Tuesday.

“The decision to suspend a search is never an easy one. Our crews conducted searches continuously for over 38 hours covering an area of approximately 2066 square miles,” said Capt. Wesley Hester, Search and Rescue mission coordination, Coast Guard’s First District. “We extend our condolences to the friends and loved ones of these fishermen during this trying time.”

Involved in the search were:

The Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC-627) crew, a 210-foot Medium Endurance Cutter, homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia

The Coast Guard Cutter Key Largo (WPB 1324) crew, a 110-foot Patrol Boat, homeported in Gloucester, Massachusetts

Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, and HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircrews

Coast Guard Station Provincetown, Massachusetts, 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew

Around 1:30 a.m., Monday, watchstanders from the Coast Guard First District Command Center, in Boston, received an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) notification from the 82-foot commercial fishing vessel, Emmy Rose, approximately 20 nautical miles off Provincetown.

The vessel owner reported there were four people aboard and there were no answers on the vessel’s satellite phone. Coast Guard crews recovered the Emmy Rose’s EPIRB, and life raft, with no sign of the fishermen, or vessel.

The weather on scene was reported 30-knot winds with 6-to-8-foot seas.

The Emmy Rose is homeported in Portland, Maine and was en route to Gloucester, Massachusetts.