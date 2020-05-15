On Episode 10 of COVID Cooking with Christian, I make a Newport Craft Sea Fog Rye Whiskey Filet Mignon with Bacon, Potatoes Au Gratin, and a Vegetable Medley.
Episode 10 is also Episode 1 of Kitchen Crashing with Christian and Moving Mansions for Moguls, as I undoubtedly become Newport’s most revered home slinger of this generation.
Oh also, I get completely hammered by the end of the episode after drinking most of the bottle of the Sea Fog Rye Whiskey and half a bottle of FitVine Wine.
Enjoy!
– edited by Kat Goss
Oh hey wait!!!!
I’m doing a LIVE Cooking with Christian for Community Zoom on May 28th to support the Newport County YMCA and you’re invited!
PS – If you want to learn more about Hinckley House, you can go here!