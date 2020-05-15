Lost your password?

On Episode 10 of COVID Cooking with Christian,  I make a Newport Craft Sea Fog Rye Whiskey Filet Mignon with Bacon,  Potatoes Au Gratin, and a Vegetable Medley.

Episode 10 is also Episode 1 of Kitchen Crashing with Christian and Moving Mansions for Moguls, as I undoubtedly become Newport’s most revered home slinger of this generation.

Oh also, I get completely hammered by the end of the episode after drinking most of the bottle of the Sea Fog Rye Whiskey and half a bottle of FitVine Wine.

Enjoy!

– edited by Kat Goss

 

Oh hey wait!!!!

I’m doing a LIVE Cooking with Christian for Community  Zoom on May 28th to support the Newport County YMCA and you’re invited!

LEARN MORE HERE

 

PS – If you want to learn more about Hinckley House, you can go here!

 

