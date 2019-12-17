Move over Dr. Seuss, step aside Shel Silverstein, take a seat A.A. Milne, there are new sheriffs in town! Jay Ostrowski, a native Newporter, and his son Bodie have written Someone: A Story of Acceptance, a new children’s book that will undoubtedly change the literary world forever.

Why is finding a friend to play with so hard? That’s what Someone wants to know! All the other kids in his class have playmates, but there isn’t anyone who will play with Someone. Without a friend, all Someone can do is watch the fun from the sidelines.

Will Someone ever find Somebody to play with?

That’s what Jay Ostrowski, a 1989 graduate of Rogers High School, and his son Bodie set out to find in this wonderful book that helps guide young readers through playtime politics, encouraging learning and inviting laughter from children and parents alike.

Jay Ostrowski grew up in Newport, RI and studied at The University of New Hampshire. He moved out to Los Angeles in the early 1990’s and has spent the last twenty-five years in film and television production, covering all aspects of the industry from feature films, documentaries, concert films, and reality TV. In 2008, he became a father and as a result, fell in love with children’s books. He started to dream of how to become an author himself, and in 2011 he and his son Bodie started their writing partnership and have been telling stories ever since.

Bodie Ostrowski is currently in third grade, and co-authored Someone when he was eight years old. He loves sports, going to the beach, and writing stories. Bodie resides in Sherman Oaks, CA with his mom and dad, his sister Lucy, and his dog Rosie.

Someone: A Story of Acceptance is in bookstores nationwide and on Amazon.

Locally the book can be found at The Groovy Gator and at Barnes and Noble!

https://www.someonethebook.com/