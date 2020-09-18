Alright folks we have a missing cat in the Kay Boulevard area.

Our fugitive has been on the run for 2 days.. Average foot speed over uneven ground barring injuries is 4 miles-per-hour. That gives us a radius of ummm….carry the 4….uhhh, a lot!

What I need out of each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse, boathouse, gatehouse and doghouse in that area. Checkpoints go up every 15 miles.

Your fugitive’s name is Mommy. Go get her!

PS – She is really old and friendly and needs her medication. A neighbor thinks a woman stopped and picked her up last night on the sidewalk in front of her house and took her away in her car on Everett Street. Be on the lookout.

Please share and call (401) 962-3252 when spotted or found.