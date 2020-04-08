John Prine, the prolific singer songwriter who wrote such incredible songs as “Angel in Montgomery” and “Paradise” died today at the age of 73 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Prine, who was known as one of America’s greatest songwriters, was a two-time Grammy winner, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the recipient of the 2016 PEN New England Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Award.

In 2017 Prine stole the show at the Newport Folk Festival when he played with Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, Jim James, Lucious and Margo Price.

Another legend gone. Rest in peace, John.