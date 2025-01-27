Countdown to Folk Fest 2025: Tickets Go on Sale February 5th at 1 PM ET!

The iconic Newport Folk Festival returns to Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island, from July 25th to 27th, 2025, celebrating 66 years of musical excellence.

Known for its intimate vibe and rich history, the Newport Folk Festival isn’t just a concert—it’s an experience. Fans and artists alike flock to Fort Adams to soak in the festival’s unique blend of discovery, diversity, and pure musical virtuosity. Expect unforgettable moments, surprise collaborations, and plenty of folk magic.

Newport’s New Tradition: The Folk Stewards

Last year’s festival debuted the Newport Folk Stewardship Program, a bold initiative aimed at honoring individuals who’ve played a pivotal role in keeping the festival’s legacy alive. These stewards are tasked with shaking things up and spearheading meaningful projects to propel the festival into the future.

Nathaniel Rateliff, the acclaimed artist and bandleader, was named the first Newport Folk Steward. Recognized for his artistry and dedication to the community, Rateliff has spent his term championing artist advocacy, mentorship, and fellowship both at the festival and beyond. It’s a role that embodies the spirit of Newport Folk—always looking forward while honoring its storied past.

Tickets Drop February 5th—Get ‘Em Fast!

Set your alarms, music fans. Tickets for the 2025 Newport Folk Festival go on sale Wednesday, February 5th, at 1 PM ET through DICE. Prices remain unchanged this year, and kids under 10 get in free (limit two per ticketed adult), while older kids require a regular ticket.

Trust us on this one—these tickets will sell out fast. Be ready on the 5th

Ticket Breakdown

Adult Tickets

3-Day Pass: $286.34 (fees included)

$286.34 (fees included) 2-Day Pass: $224.54 (fees included)

$224.54 (fees included) Single Day: $116.39 (fees included)

Parking

3-Day: $84.64 (fees included)

$84.64 (fees included) 2-Day: $57.68 (fees included)

$57.68 (fees included) Single Day: $30.90 (fees included)

Find more details at newportfolk.org/tickets.

Don’t Get Scammed—Stick to Official Channels

Beware of shady ticket resellers! Newport Folk Festival warns fans against buying from secondary markets or third-party sellers offering tickets before they’re officially on sale. These listings are often fake. To guarantee your spot, purchase exclusively through DICE, the festival’s official ticketing partner.

The Newport Folk Festival is a summer staple that’s not to be missed. With its timeless appeal, killer lineup, and community-first ethos, this year’s fest promises to be one for the books. Don’t sleep on it—Fort Adams is calling!

