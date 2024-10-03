Nathaniel Rateliff to Lead Newport Folk’s New Stewardship Program as First-Ever Appointee

For over six decades, Newport Folk Festival has stood as a cornerstone of American music, a sacred gathering where artists and fans come together to celebrate the raw authenticity that defines folk. The festival’s rich history, dating back to the visionaries George Wein and Pete Seeger, is steeped in moments of discovery, artistic exploration, and cultural impact. Now, in a move that feels both groundbreaking and perfectly in line with its ethos, Newport Folk is introducing the Newport Folk Stewardship Program, designed to honor individuals who embody the festival’s legacy while shaping its future. And they’ve found the perfect trailblazer for this new chapter: Nathaniel Rateliff.

Rateliff, the soulful bandleader known for his electrifying live shows and heartfelt songs, will take on the role of Newport Folk Steward for the next three years. His term includes two years of active stewardship followed by a year of mentorship for the next appointee. The program, a reflection of the festival’s dedication to community and collaboration, aims to support the future of Newport Folk by empowering key voices to champion initiatives that leave a lasting mark.

“We had conversations with so many people—inside and outside the organization—and Nathaniel’s name kept rising to the top,” said Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Festivals Foundation. “He’s been a huge part of our biggest moments, from Paul Simon’s return in 2022 to every stage he’s graced. But more than that, he’s someone who genuinely cares about this community. We see him as our ‘Human in Residence,’ guiding us into this next phase with his heart and vision.”

Rateliff’s approach to the role is rooted in artist advocacy, mentorship, and nurturing the spirit of fellowship that has long defined Newport Folk. For him, it’s more than just an honor; it’s a personal mission to uphold and evolve the traditions that make the festival so special.

“When I first played Newport, it was life-changing,” said Rateliff. “There’s this incredible feeling of family—between the musicians, the fans, everyone involved. It’s not just a festival; it’s a community. I’m beyond honored to help grow and expand that spirit.”

Born in Hermann, Missouri, Rateliff’s journey to the top hasn’t been easy. After his father’s death, Rateliff dropped out of school to support his family. Eventually landing in Denver, he worked grueling night shifts while honing his craft in local clubs. His perseverance paid off as he evolved from solo acoustic performances to the bombastic sound of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, a band that has since become one of the most captivating live acts around.

Rateliff’s deep connection to the folk tradition, coupled with his rock-and-soul dynamism, made him a natural choice to kick off this new stewardship program. His journey from open mics to Madison Square Garden mirrors the festival’s own trajectory—from its early, intimate days to becoming a cultural institution with global influence.

“Kudos to Jay and his team,” said Fiona Prine, a longtime supporter of Newport Folk. “You continue to create a festival that’s inclusive, curious, and imaginative in a world that desperately needs it. Nathaniel is the perfect choice—his artistry, his heart, his commitment to people—it all aligns so beautifully with what this community stands for.”

As Rateliff takes the helm as the first Newport Folk Steward, he’s not just looking to preserve the past—he’s focused on shaping the future. With his passion for collaboration and mentorship, the Newport Folk community can rest assured that this new chapter will be one of creativity, connection, and powerful, lasting impact.

“We see this as a way to add to the rich fabric of our history while continuing to serve the community for years to come,” Sweet said. And with Rateliff leading the way, it’s clear that the Newport Folk Festival is just getting started.

