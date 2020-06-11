The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival has cancelled the large events for the 2020 festival scheduled for September 17-20. Given the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on large gatherings and events, festival-goers can expect a new and innovative kind of experience this year.

“With so many events in Newport canceled this summer, we are especially looking forward to hosting the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival in September,” said Preservation Society Executive Director and CEO Trudy Coxe. “Everyone is looking for a chance to relax and have some fun, and we guarantee this will be fun. We hope you will join us.”

As of publication time, no tickets for any of their events are available for purchase on their website.