City residents and visitors alike are advised to expect a stepped up enforcement by local and state officials this weekend. City staff and volunteers will once again be distributing disposable face masks at various points throughout the City this weekend in an effort to enforce the Governor’s face mask requirements.

Beach staff will also be enforcing social distancing requirements at Easton’s Beach while drone and police patrols are also slated for Bailey’s Beach East, commonly known as Reject’s Beach. City officials are also advising that all travelers and residents must follow all City and State guidelines while visiting Newport and will be paying particular attention to individuals who are not wearing face coverings while in public. The City’s face mask requirement will be reinforced across the City through signage, public announcements, and public safety personnel who will be on hand throughout the weekend. Police will be patrolling not only Easton’s Beach, but also Bailey’s Beach East, the Cliff Walk, and the downtown corridor to monitor for individuals who are not abiding by State and Local COVID-19 related guidelines.

As a reminder, face masks are required while in Newport’s downtown commercial district between the hours of 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. Visitors to the Cliff Walk are also required to wear masks when social distancing is not possible and police will be taking notice. Restaurant and bar owners are also being asked to ensure strict compliance with all relevant State health guidelines to ensure a safe dining environment for their patrons and employees.

All those visiting Easton’s Beach will be urged to be mindful of social distancing rules and to wear a face mask while walking to and from their vehicles or while visiting the snack bar and restrooms. Because the beach is still operating at a reduced capacity, beachgoers are also advised to plan to arrive to early as parking will be limited. Parking lots will be open and lifeguards on staff from 8 a.m., with gates be locked promptly at 9 p.m.

If you plan to use picnic tables, please bring your own table covering or sanitizing wipes and be mindful of those around you.

For the time being, the carousel, Save the Bay Aquarium and showers remain closed. Access to the Easton’s Beach playground and Rotunda Ballroom will also be off-limits.

For those traveling to the beach by car, daily parking rates for the weekend will be set at $25 per car on Saturday and Sunday. Parking fees will be collected by debit or credit card only through the City’s new contactless electronic ticket machines.

The Center Lot #2 will be reserved for Newport residents only, so please be prepared to offer a form of proof of residency.