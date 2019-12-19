Schools and hospitals are in lockdown after three people were shot and at least one killed in Westerly, RI, according to the Rhode Island State Police. The shooting appears to have taken place at Babcock Village an affordable housing complex / elderly living community located at 122 Cross Street.

A state police tactical unit is searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

Doctors at Westerly Hospital are treating at least one victim but wouldn’t comment on their condition.

Rhode Island Hospital is confirming they are treating one gun shot victim. No word on their condition.

Rhode Island State Police superintendent Colonel James Manni confirmed that one victim has died.

SWAT truck and many other law enforcement cars still coming by #Westerly pic.twitter.com/NZuR1liqJ3 — Lynzi DeLuccia (@NBC10_Lynzi) December 19, 2019

More police responding to shooting scene in Westerly pic.twitter.com/dLLk0WKSgG — Brian Crandall (@nbc10_brian) December 19, 2019

– this story is developing and will be updated.