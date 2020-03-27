Governor Gina Raimondo announced on Friday that Rhode Island has seen its biggest one day jump in COVID-19 cases once again. Rhode Island has seen an increase of 38 cases overnight taking the total to 203.

Raimondo also closed all bars and restaurants from eat-in service (take-out and delivery only) until April 13th.

Raimondo also announced that the National Guard will be going door-to-door in coastal communities starting on Saturday checking for travelers from New York and enforcing the 14 day mandatory quarantine. Penalties include fines and jail time.

Retired doctors, nurses, medical professional and social works are being asked to rhodeislandresponds.org and sign up to volunteer to help with the response as conditions worsen.

28 people are hospitalized. 11 in intensive care.

developing…