Michael J. Clooney, 38, passed away peacefully after a 7-year battle with brain cancer, in the company of his wife and father at Royal Middletown on January 12, 2021. Mike was born in Newport, RI to Robert and Sandra (Rossi) Clooney in January 1982. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, and son, Matthew; his father, Robert; his older brother, Bryan, and his wife, Megan; his younger brother, Jeff, and his wife, Jackie; as well as a brother-in-law, Shawn Clarke, and his wife, Amy; and 3 nieces and 2 nephews.

Mike made the most of his upbringing in the Fifth Ward, referring to it as “God’s Country”. He had a love of sports and the outdoors and played 5W Little League, Pop Warner Football and wrestled in high school. He graduated from Rogers High School in 2000. During that time, he enjoyed jumping from Doris Dukes with his friends, loved swimming, golf and hanging out at Gooseberry beach. Mike also loved traveling and often visited New Hampshire where he liked to hike, swim and snowboard.

Mike most recently worked for CAT Entertainment Services as a generator technician until his illness prevented him from doing so. He also helped out with the family ice company, Eastern Ice.