Obituary: Kathleen Legein (1942-2025)

Kathleen Rose Legein, 82, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Born on July 1, 1942, in Springfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Stella Covel.

A 1961 graduate of Cathedral High School in Springfield, Kathleen began her career with New England Telephone before marrying the love of her life, James F. Legein, on June 15, 1963. Together they shared 61 devoted years of marriage and built a life full of family, love, and purpose. In 1966, they made Middletown their home, raising their three children: Shawn, Patrick, and Teresa.

Kathleen was a woman of many gifts and passions. She was a lifelong animal lover and rescuer of countless distressed pets. Her green thumb was evident in her flourishing gardens, and her skilled hands created many beautiful garments, including cherished wedding dresses for close friends. Her giving nature extended into her professional life as well, working as a part-time teacher, teacher’s aide, cheerleading coach, and counselor at a residential treatment home, where she offered guidance and compassion to youth in need.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James and her son, Patrick F. Legein. Kathleen leaves behind her children: Shawn Legein and his wife Susan, and Teresa Bausman and her husband Steve. She will also be missed by her sister, Teresa Covel and brother in law, Charles Legein and his wife, Terrie.

She was the proud grandmother of Sarah Rivera and her husband, Magno; Jacqueline Koster and her husband, Michael; Teresa Legein; Kevin Legein; Anna Legein; Asher and Sienna Bausman. She also leaves behind her cherished great-grandchildren, Emily and Andrew Koster.

Kathleen treasured her community and shared more than 50 years of friendship with her Middletown neighbors. She is also survived by her beloved Yorkshire terrier, Jack, who remained faithfully by her side.

The Legein family extends their deepest gratitude to the nurses and hospice caregivers who provided such compassionate care in Kathleen’s final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen’s memory may be made to the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown, RI https://normanbirdsanctuary.org/ or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, https://www.nationalmssociety.org/

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 from 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Church, East Main Rd., Portsmouth. Burial will be private.