U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams issued a dire warning to Americans with regard to the growing coronavirus pandemic saying that this week is going to be the “hardest and the saddest” for “most Americans’ lives and that America is about to face “our Pearl Harbor moment” Sunday during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” with host Chris Wallace.

“Given the course of the disease in China and Italy and that we are weeks or months behind them, how bad is this epidemic going to be in America and how long will it last?” Wallace asked.

“Well, it’s tragically fitting that we are talking at the beginning of Holy Week because this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly,” Surgeon General Adams replied. “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country and I want America to understand that.”

“I want Americans to understand that as hard as this week is going to be, there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Adams concluded. “If everyone does their part for the next 30 days. We are seeing Washington, where they started, doing a much better job. California’s trajectory has leveled off, so there is hope, but we can all do our part.”

As of Sunday morning the nationwide death toll has risen to at least 8,503 people, with at least 312,245 infected. (see the Rhode Island numbers)

The administration projects that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die from Covid-19 in the coming weeks.