Well 2020 kind of sucked. amiright? Anyway, it was a long one but we got through it together and it’s one that history won’t soon forget.
So without further ado, here are the biggest and most read local(ish) stories in Newport, RI for 2020!
– Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz Was Born Nine Years Ago Today. Here’s The Story!
COVID Cooking with Christian Winthrop: Episode 8 – Ravioli w/ Newport Craft Vodka Sauce
(WATCH) Raimondo: All Parades, Large Music Festivals and Large Weddings Canceled In RI for Summer 2020
Robert Kraft sends New England Patriots plane to China to deliver medical equipment back to Massachusetts
Providence Police Release Body Cam Videos From Crash That Put Jhamal Gonsalves Into A Coma
Crime Watch: Old man gets mad at older man for metal detecting in King Park
Trump Grants Full Pardon to Former National Security Advisor Lt. General Michael Flynn
It’s Official: Newport Cancels Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The Real Cost Of Doing Business: Newport Gallery Owner Kristen Coates Sued For Copyright Infringement
Woman killed and man injured by SUV driven into yard of Middletown home
Mayor Bova “Very Open” to Removing Columbus Statue in Newport
Napolitano, Leonard, Holder and McCalla Win Big in Newport City Council Races
Newport School Committee Candidate Mike Cullen Posts Racist Comment On Newport Pro-Education Facebook Page
Black Lives Matter schedules Rally for Justice and Equality in Newport this Saturday
Here are the new Rhode Island COVID Beach Guidelines for 2020
New Bedford Radio DJ Breaks Quarantine, Comes To Newport, Brags About It And Recommends Her Audience Do The Same
Victim identified in fatal Newport crash; driver faces multiple felony charges
Michael Flynn Promotes Temporarily Suspending the U.S. Constitution, Declaring Martial Law and Redoing the Election
Rhode Island now has the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the WORLD