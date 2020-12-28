Lost your password?

Well 2020 kind of sucked. amiright? Anyway, it was a long one but we got through it together and it’s one that history won’t soon forget.

In 2020 more than 1.2 million people visited our website and depended on us for news and entertainment.

And we finished off this final week of the year with 1,900% more social media engagements that every other Newport based media outlet COMBINED!!!

So without further ado, here are the biggest and most read local(ish) stories in Newport, RI for 2020!

Thanks for putting your trust in us!!

– Christian Winthrop

 

T25)

Newport Buzz Was Born Nine Years Ago Today. Here’s The Story!

T25)

COVID Cooking with Christian Winthrop: Episode 8 – Ravioli w/ Newport Craft Vodka Sauce

24)

(WATCH) Raimondo: All Parades, Large Music Festivals and Large Weddings Canceled In RI for Summer 2020

23)

Robert Kraft sends New England Patriots plane to China to deliver medical equipment back to Massachusetts

22)

Providence Police Release Body Cam Videos From Crash That Put Jhamal Gonsalves Into A Coma

21)

Allie’s Donuts Cancels Police and Military Discounts

20)

Crime Watch: Old man gets mad at older man for metal detecting in King Park

19)

Earthquake hits Southern New England

18)

Newport Restricts Access to Beaches, Parks and Cliff Walk

17)

Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots

16)

Trump Grants Full Pardon to Former National Security Advisor Lt. General Michael Flynn

15)

It’s Official: Newport Cancels Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade

14)

The Real Cost Of Doing Business: Newport Gallery Owner Kristen Coates Sued For Copyright Infringement

13)

Plans released for Newport Skatepark

12)

Woman killed and man injured by SUV driven into yard of Middletown home

11)

Mayor Bova “Very Open” to Removing Columbus Statue in Newport

10)

Napolitano, Leonard, Holder and McCalla Win Big in Newport City Council Races

9)

Newport School Committee Candidate Mike Cullen Posts Racist Comment On Newport Pro-Education Facebook Page

8)

Black Lives Matter schedules Rally for Justice and Equality in Newport this Saturday

7)

5th Great White Shark Confirmed Off Of Rhode Island Coast

6)

Here are the new Rhode Island COVID Beach Guidelines for 2020

5)

New Bedford Radio DJ Breaks Quarantine, Comes To Newport, Brags About It And Recommends Her Audience Do The Same

4)

Victim identified in fatal Newport crash; driver faces multiple felony charges

3)

A first person account of the death at 12 O’Clock High

2)

Michael Flynn Promotes Temporarily Suspending the U.S. Constitution, Declaring Martial Law and Redoing the Election

1)

Rhode Island now has the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the WORLD

 