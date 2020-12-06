Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid-19 according to a Tweet from President Donald Trump.

“Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Trump tweeted. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday.

Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 7, 2020

Giuliani has been crisscrossing the country pushing Trump’s unverified claims of voter fraud as he has led the effort to overturn last month’s election. He has participated in several Republican events in Georgia, Michigan, and Arizona that featured few masks and little social distancing.

Giuliani is the 20th person close to Trump who has tested positive for the virus since the election night party.