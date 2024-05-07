Greenvale Vineyards to Host 26th Annual Restoration Celebration this Saturday, May 11th

Greenvale Vineyards is gearing up to host its highly anticipated 26th Annual Restoration Celebration, set to take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. Scheduled to coincide with Historic Preservation Month, this event holds special significance for Greenvale, as it marks a celebration of the restoration and revitalization efforts that have breathed new life into the historic 1863 stable since its transformation into a Tasting Room in 1999.

“The stable turned Tasting Room is an exemplary example of adaptive reuse,” remarked co-owner Nancy Parker Wilson, who is also a fifth-generation family member at Greenvale.

The festivities promise something for everyone, with highlights including tractor rides, live music courtesy of the Tim Ray Trio from Boston, and tantalizing culinary delights served up by the Maine Cousins Lobster Food Truck. Adding to the charm of the occasion, the Sakonnet River Company will be offering handmade wine and cheese trays, complemented by treats from Mad Good Cookies and Dorothy Cox Chocolate.

In a testament to their ongoing commitment to preservation and enhancement, Greenvale recently completed a second restoration project, which includes the addition of a stunning new roof along with improvements in heating and insulation.

The event is open to all and promises a day of enjoyment for visitors of all ages. While there is no admission fee, there will be charges for wine tastings and wine flights. For those seeking further information, inquiries can be directed to (401) 847-3777, or via email at information@greenvale.com. Additionally, details about the event can be found at www.greenvale.com.

Attendees can look forward to a memorable day filled with history, culture, and the warm hospitality for which Greenvale Vineyards is renowned.

