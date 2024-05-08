DEM Announces Early Weekend Opening of Scarborough and Roger Wheeler State Beaches Starting May 11

In anticipation of the summer rush, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is making waves by announcing an early start to the beach season. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches in Narragansett will throw open their sandy shores starting Saturday, May 11, welcoming eager beachgoers on weekends until Memorial Day.

To ensure smooth sailing for visitors, DEM has launched online sales of 2024 state beach season parking passes. With discounts for seniors and free passes for eligible individuals with disabilities, securing access to the sun and surf has never been easier. In-person purchases are also available at select locations, with convenient payment options including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

Innovative measures like electronically linked season passes and license plate recognition (LPR) technology at express lanes promise to streamline entry and reduce wait times. As DEM gears up for a bustling beach season, recruitment efforts are underway for essential roles such as lifeguards, park rangers, and visitor services assistants, offering competitive pay and bonuses for timely hiring and retention.

